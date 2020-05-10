2021 Suzuki Vitara (Creta Rival) Rendered; Launch Later This Year

2021 Suzuki Vitara is expected to get a range of exterior and interior changes along with new equipment

The next-generation Suzuki Vitara will likely be unveiled later this year and it has been rendering giving us a hint of what to expect from the upcoming SUV. Suzuki’s India division MSIL has long been expected to enter the mid-size SUV segment considering the success of the Global C platform based Vitara Brezza and it could happen within the next two years reportedly.

Previous reports indicated that Suzuki and Toyota could work on a mid-size five-seater SUV spawning two versions pertaining to each brand’s requirements. They have the potential to compete against the recently launched second-generation Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and others in the crowded space upon arrival.

Back to the next generation Vitara, it could influence the reported mid-size SUV from MSIL at least in terms of design. It will have bigger proportions compared to the outgoing model that has a length of 4,175 mm, width of 1,775 mm and stands 1,610 mm tall. The length could grow by about 25 mm, width by 5 mm and height by 10 mm enabling more room for the occupants inside.

The wheelbase length is expected to remain at 2,500 mm. The Vitara has been in production since 1988 and is one of the popular models for the Japanese brand in the International markets. The existing fourth-generation Vitara was introduced in 2015 and it received a facelift last year. The third-generation Grand Vitara was sold in India between 2009 and 2015 as a CBU model with a 163.5 bhp 2.4-litre petrol engine.

As for the design, the next-gen Suzuki Vitara will have evolutionary updates and the rendering shows the presence of bigger front grille, redesigned headlamps, more prominent fenders, sportier character lines, a new set of alloy wheels, noticeably steep back glass, chromed window line, updated bumper, LED fog lamps, two-tone paint job, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, etc.

We do expect big changes on the inside as the existing Vitara does lack in premium appeal compared to its rivals while new equipment and safety features will also likely be part of the package. The 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder engine works in tandem with a mild-hybrid system currently and it could be retained in the fifth generation Vitara.