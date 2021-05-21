2021 Suzuki Swift Sport Launched In Singapore – Details

The Singapore-spec 2021 Suzuki Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine (129 PS), with a 48V mild-hybrid system offered as standard

Suzuki recently launched the 2021 Swift Sport in the Singaporean market, at a price of SGD 109,900 (around INR 60 lakh). Engine lubricant giant Motul has partnered up with Champion motors, Suzuki’s dealer in the country, for the launch of the performance hatchback. A limited number of owners of the new Swift Sport would get a free lubricant upgrade for one year!

The Singapore-spec 2021 Suzuki Swift Sport has a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine under the hood, with 129 PS and 235 Nm on tap. It comes mated exclusively to a 6-speed manual transmission, and a 48V mild-hybrid system is offered as standard here. Also, this powerplant complies with the latest Euro 6d emission norms.

The Swift Sport offers good performance; as per the manufacturer, the hatchback takes just 9.1 seconds to go from a standstill to 100 kmph (62 mph), and can reach a top speed of 210 kmph (130 mph). It can return an overall fuel economy of 21.2 kmpl (around 50 mpg), which is quite impressive.

The Singapore-spec 2021 Swift Sport comes loaded with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a 4.2-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, LED headlamps and DRLs, LED taillights, halogen fog lamps, 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels (with 195/45 tyres), etc.

In terms of safety features, the vehicle offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, tyre-pressure monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking, radar brake support, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and weaving alert. The Swift Sport has a sharp-looking exterior, with a large front grille, dual exhaust tips at the rear, and a sporty body kit with a carbon fibre finish.

As for the exterior paint, there are seven single-tone options on offer – Super Black Pearl, Mineral Gray Metallic, Premium Silver Metallic, Pure White Pearl, Speedy Blue Metallic, Burning Red Pearl Metallic, and Champion Yellow. Dual-tone options consist of Flame Orange Pearl Metallic with Black roof, Speedy Blue Metallic with Black roof, Burning Red Pearl Metallic with Black roof.