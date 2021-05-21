2021 Suzuki Swift Sport Launched In Singapore – Details

By
Kshitij Rawat
-
2021 Suzuki Swift Sport launched in Singapore 1

The Singapore-spec 2021 Suzuki Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine (129 PS), with a 48V mild-hybrid system offered as standard

Suzuki recently launched the 2021 Swift Sport in the Singaporean market, at a price of SGD 109,900 (around INR 60 lakh). Engine lubricant giant Motul has partnered up with Champion motors, Suzuki’s dealer in the country, for the launch of the performance hatchback. A limited number of owners of the new Swift Sport would get a free lubricant upgrade for one year!

The Singapore-spec 2021 Suzuki Swift Sport has a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine under the hood, with 129 PS and 235 Nm on tap. It comes mated exclusively to a 6-speed manual transmission, and a 48V mild-hybrid system is offered as standard here. Also, this powerplant complies with the latest Euro 6d emission norms.

The Swift Sport offers good performance; as per the manufacturer, the hatchback takes just 9.1 seconds to go from a standstill to 100 kmph (62 mph), and can reach a top speed of 210 kmph (130 mph). It can return an overall fuel economy of 21.2 kmpl (around 50 mpg), which is quite impressive.

2021 Suzuki Swift Sport launched in Singapore 2

The Singapore-spec 2021 Swift Sport comes loaded with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a 4.2-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, LED headlamps and DRLs, LED taillights, halogen fog lamps, 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels (with 195/45 tyres), etc.

In terms of safety features, the vehicle offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, tyre-pressure monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking, radar brake support, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and weaving alert. The Swift Sport has a sharp-looking exterior, with a large front grille, dual exhaust tips at the rear, and a sporty body kit with a carbon fibre finish.

swift sport-6

As for the exterior paint, there are seven single-tone options on offer – Super Black Pearl, Mineral Gray Metallic, Premium Silver Metallic, Pure White Pearl, Speedy Blue Metallic, Burning Red Pearl Metallic, and Champion Yellow. Dual-tone options consist of Flame Orange Pearl Metallic with Black roof, Speedy Blue Metallic with Black roof, Burning Red Pearl Metallic with Black roof.