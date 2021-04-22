2021 Suzuki Hayabusa To Be Launched In India On April 26

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa gets an array of updates in its new avatar and is expected to be priced around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The popularity of the Suzuki Hayabusa is so much in India that it is being brought to the country way sooner than initially expected. Scheduled to be launched on April 26, the new generation Suzuki Hayabusa gets a host of updates but nothing substantial on the powertrain side to improve performance numbers. The Peregrine Falcon will compete against Kawasaki’s Ninja H2.

Previously, the locally assembled Suzuki Hayabusa was competitively priced in India but the upcoming avatar will be expensive and is expected to cost around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite being a new-gen version, the Japanese manufacturer has introduced evolutionary design updates that are subtle with improved aero.

The biggest taking point in the ultimate sports tourer, however, is the new electronic aid package. The design highlights are revised LED headlights, new fuel tank design, redesigned body panels, new longer chrome-plated exhaust system, etc. In India, the all-conquering 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder engine will be updated to meet the BSVI emission standards.

In its Euro 5 iteration, it develops a maximum power output of 187.7 hp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Suzuki offers the 2021 Hayabusa in three colours: Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red, Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Mat Stellar Blue and all of them could be introduced in India as well.

The powertrain is linked with an improved six-speed transmission. Courtesy of the new Brembo Stylema brakes, the stopping abilities are expected to be improved. It also features bi-directional quickshifter, an updated semi-digital instrument cluster with TFT in the middle, ride-by-wire electronic throttle, revised air intake, Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with pre-set patterns, and much more.

Suzuki also provides as many as five ride modes, six-axis IMU unit, lean-angle sensitive traction control, ABS, engine brake control, anti-lift control, active speed limiter, power mode selector, cruise control, and so on. It measures 2,180 mm long, 735 mm wide and stands 1,165 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,480 mm and 800 mm seat height. It tips the weighing scale at 264 kg and the ground clearance stands at 125 mm.