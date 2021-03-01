2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Officially Teased In India; Launch Soon

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa gets a host of new electronic aids along with an updated design and engine complying with stringent emission norms

Suzuki’s India division has released an official teaser video of the new generation Hayabusa and announced that it “coming soon in India”. The short smokey clip reveals the silhouette of the latest iteration of the Peregrine Falcon’s side profile in Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold colour scheme alongside showing the muscular fuel tank, tall windscreen and the rear hump.

The Hayabusa is a worldly recognised nameplate for often ticking the 300 kmph speed barrier but it had to be discontinued due to the stringent emission standards prevailing across the globe. Understanding the significance of the Hayabusa or GSX1300R, the Japanese manufacturer brought it back only a few weeks ago but it does not feature revolutionary updates as previously suggested.

However, most of us are glad that it is finally back as the Kawasaki Ninja H2 rival incorporates cosmetic updates and internal engine changes to be cleaner while the electronic aids have been improved massively along with a new front brake setup. The popular sports tourer in India is expected to be priced around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will likely be offered in three different colour options.

One of the main reasons for its good sales volumes domestically was it meeting the local assembly in its previous iteration and it will be interesting to see what happens with the third generation. As for the performance, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa uses the same 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder DOHC fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 190 hp (down by 7 hp) at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a six-speed transmission. The powertrain gets a new air intake and lighter exhaust reducing the overall weight to 264 kilograms. The new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa is suspended on 43 mm KYB USD front forks and link-type rear. It runs on Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres and gets Brembo’s Stylema callipers up front.

Other revisions include a new LED headlamp and an updated semi-digital instrument cluster with a large TFT display. Some of the notable electronic aids courtesy of the six-axis IMU are three power mode selector, traction control, three levels of engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift, launch control, cruise control, anti-lift control, cornering ABS and hill hold control.