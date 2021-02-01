2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Leaked Online Ahead Of Debut On February 5

A new image of the production-spec 2021 Suzuki Hyabusa has leaked online, giving us a peek at the upcoming motorcycle

Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic motorcycles of all time, and a former title-holder of ‘World’s Fastest Production Motorcycle’. The last version of the Hayabusa was slowly phased out all over the world starting 2019, and in the Indian market, it was discontinued last year. Now, the motorcycle is set to return in a new avatar, with its debut scheduled for February 5, 2021.

Suzuki recently teased the upcoming motorcycle via a video, but not much was visible there. The teaser gave us a brief glimpse of the new instrument cluster, and even smaller glimpses of the rest of the bike. However, a new image has leaked online, which gives a better look at the production-spec model of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa.

The image seems to be a part of the motorcycle’s brochure. Even though the picture is a little dark, a few design details can be observed here. The fairing design has undergone a slight change, and now sports different air vents. The headlamp cluster and indicators have also been updated, although the fuel tank doesn’t seem different here.

The exhaust system now features a much larger end can, with chrome-plating that makes it look shiny and premium. The tail section is also new, with a different cowl and a new taillight. The latter will likely be a fully-LED unit with LED turn indicators, which will bring the Hayabusa into the modern era. However, the instrument cluster will get analogue dials for the speedo and tacho, with a digital MID in between.

The blue and gold paint option looks extremely pretty in this leaked image. As for the mechanical bits, the Hayabusa will retain the twin-spar aluminium frame of the older model. The engine is expected to be a new 1,440cc, inline-4, liquid-cooled unit, which will develop around 200 horsepower.

The motorcycle will get a lot of new features, like cornering ABS, hill start assist, traction control, riding modes, etc. Of course, the motorcycle will gain Euro 5 (and BS6) compliance, and upon launch, its closest competitor will be the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2. We’re not sure when the motorcycle will arrive in India, but speculations suggest the new Hayabusa will go on sale here before the end of the year.