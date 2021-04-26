2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Launching In India Today – Specs & Features

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a Euro 5/BS6-compliant 1,340cc engine, which belts out 190 HP and 150 Nm

Suzuki Motorcycle India is launching the 2021 Hayabusa in the Indian market today, i.e., 26th April 2021. The motorcycle will arrive via the CKD import route, which should keep the prices down to reasonable levels. A few dealerships across India have already started to accept unofficial bookings for the motorcycle prior to the launch.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by an updated 1,340cc, inline-4 engine, which features lighter pistons and connecting rods, updated cams, revised crankshaft, etc. The result is a peak power of 190 HP and a maximum torque of 150 Nm. Although the power output is slightly lower on the new model compared to the older one, Suzuki claims that the overall performance has improved.

The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, and there are plenty of electronic aids available on the motorcycle. It gets a 6-axis IMU-based traction control system, along with wheelie control, engine brake control, hill-hold control, cruise control, launch control, and three power modes. The Hayabusa also gets a two-way quickshifter and cornering ABS, which should make it relatively easy to ride.

Unlike most modern superbikes, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa gets an analogue instrument cluster, with a small digital TFT readout in the centre. While the instrument cluster setup seems old-school, it is easy to read and displays all the necessary information appropriately. For a modern touch to the design, the bike also gets LED headlamps (with LED DRLs) and LED taillights.

The chassis remains mostly unchanged over the previous model, with the same twin-spar aluminium frame carried over to the new model. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has a 1,480mm long wheelbase, which is identical to the previous model, although the seat height and ground clearance are a little lower than before, at 800mm and 120mm, respectively.

We expect the India-spec Hayabusa to have the same technical specifications as the international model. As for the price, we expect it to be available at an ex-showroom price of between Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh in our market, which would make it an extremely tempting option for Indian superbike enthusiasts.