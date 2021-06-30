2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Bookings Reopen Tomorrow In India Officially

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings will re-commence online at 4 pm tomorrow with an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh; only limited slots available

Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited has officially announced the re-commencement of the bookings for the new generation Hayabusa in the domestic market on July 1, 2021. It can be reserved through the brand’s website as Suzuki said only limited slots are available in a similar fashion to the first batch, which was sold out in a short span of time.

The online bookings will begin at 4 pm tomorrow and the interested buyers will have to pay an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh. Within three months of its global debut, Suzuki introduced the third generation Hayabusa in India towards the end of April. Unsurprisingly, the first allotment comprising 101 units was sold out within a week’s time.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa reached dealerships towards the end of May 2021 before the commencement of the deliveries to the customers. The second batch could also arrive within the next two or three weeks. Compared to the localised predecessor, the new-gen Hayabusa costs around Rs. 2.70 lakh more as it carries a sticker tag of Rs. 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Despite an evolutionary upgrade to styling, the third-gen Suzuki Hayabusa has gained plenty of electronic aids along with improved technology bits. The hyper sports tourer is equipped with six-axis IMU, ride-by-wire throttle system, traction control, anti-lift control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, quickshifter, hill assist, launch control, different ride modes, and so on.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa derives power from the same 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke DOHC fuel-injected engine meeting the stringent BSVI compliance and is paired with a six-speed constant mesh transmission. It also gets improved suspension, better brakes, Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport tyres, and dual-channel ABS system amongst others.