2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 Gets Traction Control & More Performance

Apart from gaining Euro 5 compliance, Suzuki Burgman 400 now gets a traction control system, improved ABS, and an easy-start system

Suzuki Burgman 400 has received a host of changes for 2021, including updates to the engine, styling, and features. The scooter is powered by a revised 400cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is now Euro 5 compliant. This motor develops a peak power of 29.3 HP (at 6,300 rpm) and a maximum torque of 35.2 Nm (at 4,900 rpm).

Also, the manufacturer states that this engine now generates better low- and mid-range torque than before, courtesy of its new twin-plus cylinder head. Other changes to the engine include changed ignition timing, new cam profiles, and new fuel injectors. This also makes the engine start-up easier (Suzuki’s Easy Start System), and the engine idling is claimed to be more stable, all the while improving the fuel economy as well.

A new catalytic converter has been added, which helps the Burgman 400 gain Euro 5 emissions compliance. The top speed of the maxi-scooter has gone up from 133 kmph to 135 kmph, as per the manufacturer, which although not much, is still nice. The rider can also check the fuel consumption figures on the semi-digital instrument console.

One of the major changes on the 2021 Burgman 400 is the addition of a traction control system, which makes riding in slippery conditions much safer. Also, the anti-lock braking system (ABS) of the maxi-scooter has been revised, and is lighter than the previous one by around 36 grams.

Other than that, the scooter offers a lot of practical features, like a 42-litre underseat storage (enough for a full-face helmet and riding jacket), a 6.3-litre front storage compartment, a 12V charging socket, LED headlamps (with LED DRLs), and LED taillights. The Burgman 400 is extremely comfortable as well, with cutaway footboards and adjustable lumbar support on the seat.

There are three paint options available on the 2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 – Matte Silver, Matte Black, and Iron Grey – all with blue alloy wheels as standard. The updated maxi-scooter will go on sale in Europe and UK in the coming months. The prices have not been announced yet, but the 2021 Burgman 400 will likely have a starting price of around £7,000.