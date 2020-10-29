2021 SsangYong Rexton Facelift Leaked Ahead Of Launch

2021 SsangYong Rexton gets a host of exterior updates and interior changes and it will be unveiled on November 4

The world premiere of the SsangYong Rexton facelift has been slated for November 4 and ahead of it, the pictures of the full-sized SUV have been leaked. Firstly, the South Korean auto major has decided let go of the G4 badge as it is simply known as Rexton. Compared to the outgoing model, the 2021 SsangYong Rexton gets a host of design changes and interior updates.

As for the exterior, the facelifted Rexton comes with a prominent black glossy front grille with thick chrome surrounds, sleeker LED headlamps with D-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lamps, and redesigned front bumper. Elsewhere, you could also see a set of newly designed alloy wheels. At the back, the Mahindra subsidiary has given updates to the tail lamps.

It gets T-shaped LED tail lamps, restyled bumper and reflectors, repositioned Rexton badge and so on. Just as the exterior, the cabin gets a slew of changes. Some of the interesting bits are new multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, digital instrument cluster in place of the analogue unit, new gear lever area, and so on.

On the inside, the cabin theme comes in two options. Customers can either go with a full black sporty interior or a two-tone white and black theme. With the safety and convenience features in the modern day cars steadily increasing, the equipment will also comprise of autonomous driving tech like hands free automatic parking assist, blind spot monitoring, collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, etc.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is retailed in India and is nothing but the rebadged SsangYong Rexton G4. It is the homegrown UV specialist’s flagship model and the updates the facelifted model gets could be made available on the Alturas G4 as well in the near future. It is worth noting that the Alturas G4 gained BSVI compliance only a few months ago.

Next year, Mahindra is expected to launch the next generation XUV500 and Scorpio. The former could arrive in the early parts of 2021 while the latter possibly by the middle of the year.