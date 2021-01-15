2021 Skoda Superb Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 31.99 Lakh

2021 Skoda Superb gets new features such as updated infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; powertrain remains the same

Skoda Auto India has today launched the updated version of the Superb flagship sedan in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 31.99 lakh for the SportLine trim and it goes up to Rs. 34.99 lakh for the Laurin & Klement (both prices, ex-showroom pan India). The facelifted Superb was introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale in May 2020.

The 2021 Skoda Superb gets features like LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights and illuminated eyelashes, LED turn signals, cornering/leaving home function, etc. The Sportline and the L&K have gained new equipment for 2021 to justify the increase in price range. The Superb was first launched in India in 2004 and it has been a popular premium sedan over the years.

Speaking on the launch, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “With its compelling combination of elegant design, luxurious interiors, plentiful space, and distinctive presence, the saloon has been a favourite for many ‘value luxury’ seekers in India. The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all.”



The exterior comprises of a sleek pair of headlamps boasting adaptive lighting system with a sporty radiator grille section. The variable geometry enables the new headlamp system to respond to any changes in speed, light and weather across different modes: city, inter-city, motorway, and rain. It gets headlamp swiveling and cornering functions in addition to dynamic headlamp inclination control.

The LED fog lights house four diodes to illuminate the area in front of the vehicle and on the inside, there is a new 20.32 cm floating capacitive touchscreen infotainment system with proximity sensor featuring a glass design and an updated user interface. The new-gen Amundsen Infotainment System has in-built navigation, SmartLink technology with MirrorLink.



The equipment list also has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, alongside voice command control, new Type C USB ports, Bluetooth GSM telephony and audio streaming options. The upmarket cabin comes with Piano Black décor that really sets the tone up in the Laurin & Klement with Stone Beige or Coffee Brown perforated leather upholstery.

The cabin gets black decorative elements and chrome highlights, two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with Laurin & Klement inscription. Elsewhere, carbon décor, new three-spoke flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel with paddle shift and SportLine inscription, black Alcantara sports seats with integrated headrests, Virtual Cockpit as standard, hands-free park assist, 360-degree camera, etc are available.

With no mechanical changes, the 2021 Skoda Superb uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to only the front wheels.