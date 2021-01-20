2021 Skoda Rapid Rider Launched In India At Rs. 7.79 Lakh

2021 Skoda Rapid Rider is the most affordable C-segment sedan in India and is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 110 hp and 175 Nm

Skoda Auto India has brought back the base Rider variant of the Rapid and is priced at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). By the middle of last year, the Czech Republican automaker introduced the Rapid Rider and its reservations were suspended following the good reception amongst customers as it was sold out for the year and later the Rapid Rider Plus debuted costing Rs. 50,000 more than the Rider.

Compared to the old Rider, the new variant is Rs. 30,000 more expensive and still it continues to be the most affordable C-segment sedan in the country. The base Volkswagen Vento is around 1.30 lakh dearer while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma is Rs. 53,000 costlier, Hyundai Verna at Rs. 1.24 lakh, Honda City Rs. 1.51 lakh and Toyota Yaris at nearly Rs. 1.40 lakh considering their ex-showroom prices.

The 2021 Skoda Rapid Rider Plus’ prices have been increased to Rs. 8.19 lakh for the manual and Rs. 9.69 lakh for the automatic variant as they are part of the regular price hike seen at the beginning of a calendar year. In addition, the Rapid Ambition now costs Rs. 11.49 lakh at a hike of Rs. 20,000 for the automatic trim and the Onyx AT is priced at Rs. 11.69 lakh with a similar price increase (ex-showroom, prices).

As for the performance, the 2021 Skoda Rapid Rider continues to use the 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine that can also be found in the VW Polo and Vento. It generates a maximum power output of 110 horsepower and 175 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission only as before. It comes with decent features for an entry-level variant.

The equipment list comprises of remote central locking, rear defogger, adjustable headrests all around, electrically adjustable rear view mirrors, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, a 2-DIN audio with Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity, centre armrests, wheel covers, dual front airbags, Anti-lock brakes, reverse parking sensors and so on.

Skoda will launch the Vision IN concept based ‘Kushaq’ mid-size SUV by the middle of this year and the replacement for the Rapid is also in the works.