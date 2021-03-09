2021 Skoda Octavia Pro (Long Wheelbase Model) Unveiled In China

2021 Skoda Octavia Pro is the long-wheelbase version of the fourth-gen Octavia, and it will only be on sale in the Chinese market

Skoda has officially unveiled the long-wheelbase version of the Octavia sedan, which will be available exclusively in the Chinese market. Christened ‘Octavia Pro’, the vehicle looks identical to the latest-generation (fourth-gen) Octavia, featuring the same headlamps, front grille, taillights, etc., but with slightly bigger dimensions.

Some styling elements are inspired by the sporty Octavia RS, like the bumpers (front and rear), blacked-out roof, black ORVM caps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. These elements give the car’s design a touch of aggression. The Octavia Pro has a 2,730 mm long wheelbase, which is 44mm longer than the standard car. At 4,753mm, the length has also gone up by 64mm.

The biggest advantage of the longer wheelbase is the better legroom for the rear passengers. The Octavia Pro will offer comfort and space rivalling cars in higher segments for a much lower price, which should potentially attract a lot of customers. The vehicle will also offer lots of premium features in the cabin, like a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated and ventilated front-row seats (with electric adjustability), and a power-operated tailgate.

A 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console and head-up display are available as optional features. Powering the vehicle will be a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor, which belts out a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. It will come paired with a slick-shifting 7-speed DSG, with VW’s shift-by-wire tech. Interestingly, Skoda will continue to sell the third-generation Octavia alongside the new model in the Chinese market.

The 2021 Octavia Pro will be available with the same safety features that are offered on the international-spec model, like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane change assist, traffic approach alert (when opening the doors), etc. Also, the car gets a multi-link rear suspension setup, for improved passenger comfort, which is only offered on the RS and Scout variants in the international-spec Octavia.

In the Indian market, Skoda is currently continuing with the old-gen (third-generation) Octavia. The fourth-gen model has already been spotted undergoing road tests though and is expected to arrive in our market around mid-2021.