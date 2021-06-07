2021 Skoda Octavia Interior & Exterior Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Skoda India has released a few new images of the India-spec 2021 Octavia, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming car and highlighting the features on offer

The new-generation Skoda Octavia is set to launch in the Indian market on June 10, 2021. The new sedan features plenty of updates over the older model, to the exterior as well as interior. Skoda has released a few new images of this soon-to-launch sedan, giving us a quick look at the design, while also listing the top features on offer.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will feature a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a new fully-digital instrument cluster (Virtual Cockpit Display). The vehicle will also get a multi-function steering wheel, with a beautiful two-spoke design. It will also get VW Group’s new shift-by-wire gear selector, along with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

The 2021 Octavia will also get an e-parking brake with auto-hold, along with a few other features, like a wireless smartphone charger, a CANTON audio system, and an ambient cabin lighting system. Apart from that, the dashboard design looks extremely premium and classy, with generous use of soft-touch materials. The light beige and black interior theme also adds a premium touch to the cabin.

Regular readers would already be familiar with the exterior design of the sedan. The new-gen Octavia gets Bi-LED headlamps (with integrated LED DRLs) and LED fog lamps at the front, along with the brand’s signature butterfly grille. The sedan has a coupe-like sloping roofline, and it also gets 17-inch alloy wheels with a multispoke design.

At the rear, the vehicle gets a pair of LED taillights, with dynamic LED turn indicators. There’s bold ‘Skoda’ lettering on the tailgate, which looks quite cool. The manufacturer has also revealed that the 2021 Octavia will offer a boot space of 600 litres, the best in its class, expandable to 1,555 litres with the rear seats folded down.

In the Indian market, the 2021 Skoda Octavia will be available with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This powerplant is capable of generating a peak power of 190 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm and will come mated exclusively to a 7-speed DSG. Upon launch, the Octavia will compete against Hyundai Elantra in our market.