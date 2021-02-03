2021 Skoda Kushaq – Top 5 Things You Need To Know

Previewed last year as the Vision IN concept, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq is a made-in-India SUV under the brand’s India 2.0 plan

Skoda India recently announced that the production version of the Vision IN concept will be called ‘Kushaq’. The Vision IN was first showcased back in February 2020, and people have been waiting for the vehicle to arrive in the market since. The Kushaq is expected to be officially unveiled before the end of the first quarter of this year, with launch by mid-2021.

Although the SUV is yet to be revealed, there are a few details about it are already floating around the internet. Here, we listed the top five things to know about the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.

1. First car under India 2.0 project

This upcoming SUV will be the first vehicle to be launched under the India 2.0 project. The project was officially announced back in 2018, with plans for India-centric vehicles, and VWAG has put huge investments into Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL).

The Skoda Kushaq will be built on the India-specific version of VW’s MQB-A0 platform, called the MQB-A0-IN. This architecture will also underpin future Skoda models (like the Rapid replacement) and a few VW models as well (like the upcoming Taigun and Vento replacement) in India.

2. Sharp styling

The design of the Kushaq SUV was previewed by the Vision IN concept, and the latter was quite a handsome model. It had a two-piece headlight setup on each side, along with a large front grille. It also gets large 17-inch wheels and a pair of roof rails, along with the signature inverted-L taillamps. The production model’s styling is expected to be very close to that of the concept.

3. Equipment

Keeping in line with Skoda’s premium image, Kushaq will offer a lot of impressive features. We expect the upcoming SUV to get a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a large infotainment touchscreen (with integrated Apple Carplay and Android Auto), and connected car tech.

4. Powertrains

The vehicle will get two petrol engine options – a 1.5-litre TSI (150 PS) and a 1.0-litre TSI (110 PS). The larger 1.5L engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG. The 1.0L engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

5. Expected price

The Skoda Kushaq is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Its chief rivals in our market will be Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and even Tata Harrier and MG Hector.