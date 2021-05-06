2021 Skoda Kushaq Interior Detailed In Official Video

The interior of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq looks premium and elegant, and there are plenty of features on offer as well

Skoda Kushaq officially had its global debut back in March 2021, and the vehicle is set to launch in India next month (June 2021). Before the official launch though, the manufacturer has released a short video online, which gives us a brief yet clear look at the interior of the soon-to-launch Skoda SUV.

The dashboard of the Kushaq has a simple but elegant design, with a Piano Black Luxe theme. The centre console gets a floating-type touchscreen infotainment system, 10 inches in size, which offers Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, along with connected car tech. The instrument console features traditional dials for the speedometer and tachometer, with a TFT multi-info display in the middle.

The SUV gets a multi-function steering wheel, with a two-spoke design. Other features on offer include push-button start/stop, auto-dimming headlamps, ambient cabin lighting, a Skoda 6-speaker audio system (plus a subwoofer), wireless smartphone charger, cooled glovebox, electrically-operated and auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, and four USB-C sockets (two at the front and two at the rear).

Comfort is well taken care of here, with the SUV offering ventilated seats at the front. There are AC vents for the rear passengers, and the black and grey colour scheme of the cabin (with orange stitching on the seats) gives it a premium feel. An electric sunroof is also on offer, and for added practicality, there is a utility recess on the dashboard.

Skoda Kushaq will be available with two engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol motor, capable of generating a peak power and torque of 115 PS and 175 Nm, respectively. It will be offered with two transmission choices – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, with 150 PS and 250 Nm on tap. It can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. The price of the Kushaq will be officially revealed next month. Upon launch, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc.