2021 Skoda Kushaq – 7 Things You Should Know About It

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq is expected to go on sale in the Indian market later this month, and customer deliveries will commence next month

Skoda Kushaq was officially unveiled earlier this year, in March, and it is set to launch in India very soon. This will be the first made-in-India SUV by the VW Group, built under the ‘India 2.0’ plan. The manufacturer has already revealed all the technical specifications and details about this soon-to-launch SUV.

Here, we have listed the top seven things that you should know about the upcoming Skoda Kushaq SUV.

1. Exterior Styling

The design of Skoda Kushaq is based on the ‘Vision IN’ concept, which was showcased at the Auto Expo last year. The production-spec model gets a pair of sleek headlamps, flanking the signature Skoda front grille. The SUV also gets wraparound LED taillights and ‘SKODA’ branding at the rear.

2. Interior Design

The cabin of the SUV is extremely impressive as well. The dashboard gets a Piano Black Luxe theme, with a free-standing touchscreen at the centre. The vehicle also gets a two-spoke steering wheel, which looks absolutely beautiful.

3. Features and Equipment

The Kushaq will come loaded with plenty of features, like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, ambient cabin lighting, and a sunroof. Safety features on offer include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, hill start assist, multi-collision braking system, etc.

4. Platform

The Kushaq is based on the VW Group’s ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, which is a heavily localised platform for cost-effectiveness. The same architecture also underpins the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

5. Powertrains

Skoda will offer two engine options on the Kushaq SUV. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor (115 PS/175 Nm), which will be offered with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. The second one will be a 1.5-litre TSI petrol mill (150 PS/250 Nm), which could be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

6. Launch Timeline

Skoda Kushaq is expected to launch in the Indian market towards the end of this month, and customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in July. The manufacturer has already begun production of the SUV at its Chakan plant, and the vehicle should be arriving at dealerships across India very soon.

7. Rivals

The ex-showroom price of the Kushaq is expected to range from Rs. 9.5 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh in the Indian market. Upon launch, Skoda Kushaq will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and of course, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.