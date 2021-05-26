2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift To Launch Next Month

Skoda Kodiaq facelift will go on sale in the UK next month, and it is expected to launch in the Indian market around October 2021

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq (facelift model) had its global debut last month, and it is all set to launch in the UK in June 2021. Deliveries are scheduled to start a month later, i.e., in July 2021. The facelifted Kodiaq will be available in five trim options – SE, SE L, Sportline, L&K, and vRS.

The base ‘SE’ variant has a starting price of £27,650 (around Rs. 28.51 lakh) for the five-seat version, and £29,050 (~ Rs. 29.94 lakh) for the seven-seater version. The standard features on offer include LED headlights, LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, push-button start/stop, two-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), etc.

All other trim levels come in a seven-seater configuration as standard. The price of the ‘SE L’ variant starts at £31,895 (~ Rs. 32.87 lakh), and it comes loaded with adaptive LED headlamps (with cornering lights), 19-inch alloy wheels, heated seats (front row), a power-operated tailgate, and parking sensors (front and rear).

The ‘Sportline’ trim is priced from £35,805 (~ Rs. 37.90 lakh), and it offers 20-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, and a rear parking camera. The ‘L&K’ (Laurin & Klement) trim level is the luxury-oriented variant, priced from £41,720 (~ Rs. 43.10 lakh). It comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit (optional on other trims), and a larger 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The ‘vRS’ is the performance-spec variant, and its prices are still under wraps. It will offer 20-inch alloy wheels and a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit as standard. As for the powertrain options, there are a total of five on offer; a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with 150 PS on tap, a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine in two states of tune – 150 PS and 200 PS – and a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor in two guises – 190 PS and 245 PS.

The most powerful 2.0L TSI powerplant is available exclusively on the vRS variant, while the rest of the engine options are offered on other trim levels. Only the 1.5L petrol motor comes with a manual gearbox option, while all others get a 7-speed DSG as standard. The 2.0L petrol and 2.0L diesel engines also get AWD on select trims.