2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Sketches Out, Debut On April 13

Skoda has teased the upcoming Kodiaq facelift via official design sketches, and it will be unveiled on April 13, 2021

Skoda is all set to unveil the Kodiaq facelift on 13th April, and before its global debut, the Czech manufacturer has released the official design sketches of the upcoming SUV. The design sketches give us a fair idea of what to expect from the facelifted Kodiaq, at least in terms of exterior design.

In these sketches, we can see that the front end of the SUV sports a wide grille, with chrome surrounds, flanked by sleek vertically-split headlamps. The headlights are likely to offer matrix LED lights, just like other Skoda SUVs currently on sale. The front bumper features a wide air dam, and on the nose of the SUV sits the Skoda logo.

The alloy wheels seem to have a unique and pretty design as well. As for the rear section of the Kodiaq facelift, only the sketch of the taillight has been shared, which features all-LED elements and a sharp design. The interior of the vehicle has not been revealed yet officially, but we expect several changes to happen there as well, including new upholstery and updated features.

The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift is expected to offer a revised digital instrument cluster, an updated touchscreen infotainment system, along with several other premium features, like power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and Skoda’s latest connected car tech.

As for the powertrains, the facelifted Kodiaq is expected to be available with the same engine options as the outgoing model. These include a 1.5-litre TSI petrol, a 2.0-litre TSI petrol, and a 2.0-litre TSI diesel motor. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG, available in both FWD and AWD formats.

The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift will make its way to the Indian market as well, as confirmed by Zac Hollis, Director of Sales and Marketing, Skoda India. The SUV is slated to launch here in Q3 of 2021, and will likely only be available with the 2.0L TSI petrol engine (190 PS and 320 Nm), which is also available on VW Tiguan Allspace.