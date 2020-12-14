2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Digitally Rendered In Production Form

The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift is slated to debut sometime during next year, with subtly updated styling and a new PHEV variant

Recently, a test mule of the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift was spied on the streets of Czech Republic. The test mule was wrapped in camo at the front and rear ends, hiding the design changes, but a few details were still visible. The new model seems to have undergone only minor changes to the front fascia, and a few minute changes at the tail end.

Based on the spy video, Kolesa.ru recently published two digitally rendered images, created by digital artist Nikita Chuiko. These renderings imagine the 2021 Kodiaq facelift in its final production form. The design changes are immediately apparent here; the headlamps have a slightly different shape, pentagonal as opposed to quadrilateral, and are underlined by an LED DRL strip.

The lower lamps have been moved a little higher, and are slightly different in shape as well. The front grille draws inspiration from the new-generation Octavia, with vertical slats and chrome surrounds. The Skoda logo sits on the nose, above the kink in the grille. The front bumper continues to feature a wide air dam, but with a slightly different shape. The side profile remains completely unchanged, as was the case on the test model.

The rear section features a few changes as well; there’s a chrome strip running horizontally between the taillights, and the taillights themselves are expected to sport new LED elements, and perhaps dynamic turn indicators. The tailgate gets ‘SKODA’ lettering instead of the company’s logo, and there’s a ‘Kodiaq’ badge near the bottom right side.

There’s black cladding all around the vehicle, which adds a muscular touch to the vehicle, and the rear bumper features decorative moulding in the form of faux exhaust pipes. At the top, we see a pair of functional roof rails, just like on the current model. Overall, the changes to the styling are rather subtle, and we’d love to see these changes on the actual production model.

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to get a new plug-in hybrid model, which will be christened “Kodiaq iV”. Apart from the PHEV variant, the Kodiaq is expected to offer multiple powertrain options, including a 1.5L TSI, 2.0L TSI, and 2.0L TDI, all available in different states of tune.

Image Source