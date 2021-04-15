2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift – 5 Things You Should Know

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift has made its global debut, and there are few noteworthy details about the updated model

Skoda Kodiaq was first introduced back in 2016, and almost half a decade later, the Czech manufacturer has given it a mid-life facelift. The updated model features plenty of changes over the outgoing model, to the interior as well as exterior design, along with plenty of new features.

Here, we have listed the top five things you should know about the recently-revealed 2021 Skoda Kodiaq (facelift model).

1. Changes to the exterior

The cosmetic tweaks on the Kodiaq features include restyled LED headlamps and LED taillights, which are sleeker than before. The front grille is more upright than before, along with redesigned bumper at the front and rear. The SUV also gets a bold ‘SKODA’ badge on the tailgate, which looks cool.

2. Changes to the interior

Step into the cabin, and the biggest change you’ll notice on the Kodiaq facelift is the new two-spoke steering wheel (except on the Sportline and RS trims, which get a three-spoke steering wheel). The ambient lighting system has been updated, and the vehicle also gets the option for eco-friendly seats, which are made of recycled vegetable materials. The dashboard design is the same as before though.

3. Premium features

There are plenty of premium features on offer on the 2021 Kodiaq. As standard, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which can be upgraded to a 9.2-inch unit. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a new 10-speaker audio system, heated & ventilated seats with massage function, matrix LED headlamps, etc.

4. Powertrain options

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq is available with multiple engine options. The petrol engine choices include a 1.5-litre TSI (150 PS) and a 2.0-litre TSI (190 PS). A 2.0-litre diesel engine is also on offer here, in two states of tune – 150 PS and 200 PS. The performance-oriented Kodiaq RS now gets a 2.0-litre TSI (expected 245 PS) instead of the older 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine.

5. Set to launch in India later this year

It has been confirmed by Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing at Skoda Auto India, that the Kodiaq facelift will launch in India as well. The new SUV is slated to arrive here during the third quarter of this year, and will rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, etc.