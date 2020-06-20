2021 Skoda Karoq Facelift Spied Testing With Visual Updates

The facelifted Skoda Karoq is expected to make its world premiere sometime next year with minor cosmetic updates and addition of new features

Skoda Karoq acts as a replacement for Yeti not just in India but internationally as well and it has tasted tremendous success. The facelifted version of the Karoq has now been spotted on foreign soil with camouflaged parts that appear to undergo changes cosmetically. More noticeably, the test prototype shows a redesigned front grille with revised vertically position slats.

The mid-cycle updated for Skoda Karoq will also likely get a newly designed front bumper and matrix LED headlamps are expected to be offered, at least as an option. The rear seems to get only a mild update as the tail lamp cluster and the bumper look to be identical as the existing model and full-width light bar running across the width may not be in the pipeline.

Positioned between the Kamiq and flagship Kodiaq, the Skoda Karoq made its global premiere in 2017 and the forthcoming facelift will act as a range refresher. However, we cannot rule out the possibilities of new or upgraded engines. The plug-in hybrid variant of the Karoq could debut with the facelift and it is expected to be the same technology followed in the Volkswagen T-Roc.

Just as the exterior, the interior may not get any significant updates but addition of more advanced technologies and equipment based on comfort, convenience, safety and driver assistance cannot be ruled out of the equation. It will more likely get an upgraded digital instrument cluster and MIB 3 infotainment system from Volkswagen Group.

We do expect the updated Skoda Karoq to make its global debut sometime next year before reaching India perhaps towards the end of 2021 or in early 2022. A performance-based RS variant could also be in the horizon this time around. The Czech Republican auto major introduced the Karoq earlier this year and is brought into the country via CBU route.

It has plenty in common with the VW T-Roc, which costs significantly lesser and is powered by the 1.5-litre Evo four-cylinder TSI petrol engine developing 150 PS maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.