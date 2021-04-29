2021 Skoda Fabia Interior Teased Via Official Design Sketch

Skoda has previewed the interior of the next-generation Fabia, which is slated to be globally unveiled on 4th May 2021

Skoda Auto has released an official design sketch of the interior of the fourth-generation Fabia, giving us a preview of the upcoming hatchback. The cabin of the next-gen model looks completely different compared to the older one, with plenty of design inspiration taken from the Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover.

The cabin of the next-gen Skoda Fabia seems quite stylish, with the highlight being the wide touchscreen infotainment system and the two-spoke steering wheel, with the latter also featuring integrated controls. The centre console features sleek AC vents and climate control switches, while the side AC vents are round in shape.

The gear lever doesn’t seem to be the VW group’s latest shift-by-wire selector, and the hatchback gets a mechanical handbrake, not an electronic parking brake. The Fabia will have a fully digital instrument console on offer as well, but only on the top trims, with the lower variants offering traditional analogue dials with an MID in the centre.

Built on the MQB A0 platform, the next-gen Fabia will have a length of 4,107mm, a width of 1,780mm, and a height of 1,460 mm, along with a wheelbase length of 2,564mm. The new model will have larger dimensions than the older one, except for the height, which is slightly lower. As such, the interior space of the fourth-gen Fabia is expected to be better than the outgoing model.

It was previously revealed that the 2021 Skoda Fabia will get a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard, upgradeable to a 9.2-inch unit. The little hatchback will also offer up to 9 airbags, along with ISOFIX child seat mounts on all passenger seats. There will be multiple engine options on offer, including a 1.0-litre NA petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

The fourth-gen Skoda Fabia hatchback is scheduled to debut globally next month. A wagon version has also been confirmed, but it is expected to arrive much later, likely in early-2023. As for the Indian market, Skoda has no plans to bring the Fabia here again, but a few India-specific models are already in the pipeline.