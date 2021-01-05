2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Spied With Tripper Navigation

The Meteor 350 was the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to be equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, and now other motorcycles from the manufacturer will follow suit

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most affordable adventure-tourer motorcycles in the Indian market right now, and is also one of the most value for money off-roading motorcycles in the country. In the beginning of 2020, the bike was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and the update brought along some new paint schemes as well as a few new features to the table.

However, it looks like Royal Enfield is all ready with another update for the motorcycle. With the fast-advancing technology, connected features are becoming a norm for even affordable motorcycles, but the Himalayan misses out on such tech. This is going to change soon since a test mule of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan was recently spotted undisguised, equipped with Tripper Navigation system.

The Meteor 350 went on to become Royal Enfield’s first ever bike to be equipped with Tripper Navigation feature which is company’s own version of a turn-by-turn navigation system. We previously reported that this feature will also be carried over to other bikes in the automaker’s portfolio.

Apart from the standard instrument cluster seen on the current Himalayan, an additional pod can be seen added to the right of the regular gauges, which is most likely the Tripper Navigation system. It should be noted that the Himalayan test mule featured the Lake Blue paint scheme that has been on offer since the BS6 version of the bike was introduced.

However, rumours also suggest that Royal Enfield could go ahead and introduce new paint schemes for the 2021 Himalayan. That being said, the Indian manufacturer currently offers the bike with six different colour options to choose from, namely Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey, Rock Red as well as Lake Blue.

While the 411 cc 4-stroke SOHC air-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder engine (24.3 hp/32 Nm) engine will be retained, the Himalayan is expected to see a slight bump in its price. As of now, Royal Enfield retails the Himalayan at a base price of Rs 1.91 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.96 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).