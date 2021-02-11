2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launching In India Today

As of now, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced in India between Rs 1.91 – 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom), but the updates will lead to a slight increase in its price

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most affordable adventure tourers in the Indian market, and also one of the most capable machines at its price point. While the said motorcycle is gaining popularity by the day, the Himalayan did not have a pleasant first inning in the country.

That said, Royal Enfield has updated the motorcycle over time, and the BS6 Himalayan was launched in India about a year ago with new colour options as well as some new equipment. However, the bike is still not as feature-rich as most of its rivals, and Royal Enfield seems to be finally working on addressing this issue.

The two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to introduce yet another update for its adventure tourer today, and this update will surely help it attract more buyers. The biggest addition will be the new Tripper Navigation system, which is Royal Enfield’s very own version of a turn-by-turn navigation system.

Also, the updated bike will be getting a slightly redesigned frame that is mounted towards the front of the tank. The frame on the current model comes in contact with the knees of taller riders, and hence, the smaller unit will help solve this issue.

Spy shots of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan suggest that the bike will also be equipped with a taller and tinted visor, a blackened circular headlight casing, as well as a black heat shield on the exhaust. In addition, the rear carrier will be flatter than the one seen on the current model.

Three new colour options are expected to be introduced with the bike, namely Mirage Silver, Granite Black and Pine Green. As of now, the Himalayan can be had in Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey, Rock Red as well as Lake Blue paint schemes.

No mechanical changes are expected to be made to the motorcycle. That said, Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan with a 411 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 24.3 PS of max power at 6,500 rpm, and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4,000 – 4,500 rpm. The engine will continue to be mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.