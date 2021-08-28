2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 – This Is It [First Ride Review]

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 349 cc air-/oil-cooled engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm and is paired with a five-speed transmission

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the new generation Classic 350 on September 1 and for the folks not wanting to wait a few more days, here we have the first ride video of the upcoming motorcycle giving us all the necessary information. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the new J platform as the Meteor 350 enabling better riding characteristics.

Moreover, the overall kerb weight has also gone down. The new-gen Classic shares its switchgear with its cruiser sibling and it also gets a hazard light switch and USB charging facility. The revised instrument cluster boasts a new LCD reading giving information such as the quantity of fuel left through the bar graph, trip count and odometer.

The additional round pod on the right-hand side is for the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system with Bluetooth connectivity and it appears to be offered only as an option. The round-shaped headlamp with chrome bezel, a teardrop-shaped 13-litre fuel tank, upright handlebar positioning and relaxed footpegs aiding in long touring abilities can be seen.

The graphics on the fuel tank has been updated with the new logo and the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be available in a total of eleven colours. The Redditch Green and Redditch Grey will be retailed with the single-channel ABS system while there will be a long list of shades on the dual-channel ABS version.

It includes Chrome Red, Chrome Bronze, Dark Stealth Black, Dark Gunmetal Grey, Signals Marsh Grey, Signals Sandstorm, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black and Halcyon Grey. As for the performance, a revised 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine producing 20.2 bhp maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque will be utilised.

The OHC powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. Both single- and dual-seater variants will be on offer with a raft of accessories to choose from optionally. The new-gen RE Classic has more stable ride quality and better throttle response as you can see in the video with reduced overall vibrations.

It is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers and the braking is dealt with by 300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc.