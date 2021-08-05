2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied With New Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels

The upcoming new-generation RE Classic 350 will sport changes to the platform and powertrain, but the old-school design will be preserved

Royal Enfield is readying the next-generation Classic 350 for launch in India soon, likely in the coming weeks. The new-gen model was recently spotted in production-spec guise, that too in different variants, giving us a good look at its styling. Now, we’ve received new spy pictures of the upcoming motorcycle, which show us a new design for the wheels.

This particular test model was seen with curved, multi-spoke, dual-tone alloy wheels. These look quite nice, and are different from the ones that were previously spotted on the Pegasus Edition of the next-gen Classic. The upcoming new model preserves the retro-inspired design of the outgoing model; it gets a round halogen headlamp, tiger-eyed pilot lights, a rounded fuel tank with tank grips, etc.

The rider seat loses the springs underneath, and the pillion seat gets an integrated single-piece grab handle. At the rear, we see a round taillight, seated on a redesigned housing. The motorcycle gets round halogen indicators all around, keeping in line with the old-school design philosophy. Chrome-plated, round rear-view mirrors can also be seen here.

The next-generation Classic 350 will be based on the brand’s new J platform, which also underpins the Meteor 350. It will be powered by a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which belts out 20.4 PS and 27 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This motor will come paired with a 5-speed transmission.

The new-gen model’s engine will utilise an SOHC layout, unlike the outgoing model, which uses an archaic pushrod-actuated architecture for its powerplant. Thanks to this upgrade, the Classic 350 will become way smoother than it is now, offering better performance and lower vibrations. The analog instrument cluster will also be upgraded to a semi-digital one, with Tripper navigation on offer as well.

Just like the current-gen model, the new-gen RE Classic 350 will be available in single-seat and dual-seat configurations. The manufacturer will offer plenty of customisation options as well, via the Make-It-Yours program. Currently, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced from Rs. 1.79 lakh to Rs. 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the next-gen version will likely be priced at a slight premium over this.