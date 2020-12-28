2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

The next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be based on the brand’s new J-platform, which also underpins the Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the best-selling motorcycle in the brand’s lineup, and it is due for a generation change. The next-gen model is slated to launch next year, probably during the first quarter. New spy pictures of the motorcycle have now emerged on the internet, and interestingly, the test mule was spotted without camouflage.

The test model in these pictures seems to be in near-production form, complete with all the graphics and other embellishments. The iconic tiger-eye headlamp cluster design is preserved, but the bike sports new turn indicators. The spring-loaded seat is gone, but the split seat design remains. The taillamps and its mount are both new, and look extremely classy.

The switchgear of the next-generation Classic 350 is new as well; it will get rotary switches for lights and engine start/stop, the same as the Meteor 350. The instrument console isn’t visible here, so we can’t confirm the presence of tripper navigation, although we do expect it to be available here. The body graphics are the same as before, and the exhaust continues to have a long-bottle design.

The engine on the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be the same one that does duty on the Meteor 350. This 349cc, single cylinder, air-cooled motor can churn out a peak power of 20.2 HP and a maximum torque of 27 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. This powerplant has lesser vibrations, which riders will surely appreciate.

On the test bike, we can also see chrome-plated rearview mirrors, disc brakes on both wheels (probably with standard dual-channel ABS), and a new frame. Instead of a single-downtube frame like the outgoing Classic 350, this one is a dual-cradle frame, which offers better stiffness. The wheels seem to be wire-spoke units, and alloy wheels will be offered on select models and as accessories.

The company will also offer a lot of customisation options with the new Classic 350, via the ‘Make It Yours’ configurator. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be priced between Rs. 1.7 lakh to 2.0 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of Jawa, Honda CB350 H’ness, and Benelli Imperiale 400.