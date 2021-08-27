2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 derives power from a 349 cc single-cylinder air-/oil-cooled engine producing 20.2 bhp max power and 27 Nm of peak torque

Royal Enfield is hosting the global premiere of the new generation Classic 350 on September 1 and it has been subjected to a number of leaks recently. The upcoming motorcycle has been spotted testing for more than three years and finally, the time has come for the brand to unleash the model and it will spawn a raft of new models over the next year or so.

The new-gen Classic 350 is based on the J platform debuted in the Meteor 350 and both have several commonalities including the powertrain. While we already know most of the details, here is a confirmation through a leak. The 2021 RE Classic 350 gets a 13-litre fuel tank as the outgoing model and the twin cradle chassis should help in lowering the overall kerb weight.

It will be offered in single and dual seater options while single- and dual-channel ABS will be made available. The revised switchgear should help in vastly improving the overall fit and finish while the updated instrument cluster has a LCD info panel and it also gets Bluetooth connectivity enabling the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system (turn-by-turn navigation).

Other highlights are USB charger, more rounded pillion seat, slightly repositioned grab rail, updated tail lamp cluster and new seat. The upright handlebar stays put giving a relaxed rider’s posture and the fuel tank comes with revised graphics as well. RE will sell the new Classic in multiple colour schemes and a host of accessories will also be retailed.

In addition, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin gas charged rear suspenion. The braking duties will be handled by 300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc, and the revised 349 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected air- and oil-cooled engine with counter-balancer shaft will aid in reducing vibrations massively.

As the Meteor 350 cruiser, the upcoming classic-themed tourer will produce around 20.2 bhp maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. Expect the prices to be increased around Rs. 10,000 compared to the outgoing model. Both spoked and alloy wheels will be retailed shod on 100/90-19 front and 120/80-18 rear tyres.