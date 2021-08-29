2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 – Exhaust Note Explained In Video

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will officially launch on September 1 and it will be powered by a revised 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled OHC Fi engine

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the new generation Classic 350 on September 1 officially and it comes with an assortment of updates over the outgoing model. Before bringing you the full ride review, here we clear out one of the important questions of the classic-themed touring motorcycle. So, how good is the exhaust, and what has changed?

Check out the video below to listen to the exhaust note of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and yes the wait is finally over! The current generation Classic 350 has been available for 12 long years and is finally getting the big upgrade. The new motorcycle is underpinned by the twin cradle chassis as the double downtube setup should aid in improving the handling characteristics.

The new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be offered in multiple colour schemes and both single as well as dual-seat configurations will be available. The retro design theme of the Classic has stayed put but with notable updates including the revised graphics on the fuel tank and a more compact rear end with round-shaped tail lamps.

Up front, the signature circular headlamp wrapped in chrome bezel can be clearly seen and the seats are brand new. The chunky front and rear fenders, more rounded pillion seat and slightly repositioned grab rail are other highlights. The revised instrument console boasts a new LCD display showing trip meter, odo and fuel bar graph.

The additional circular pod is for the Tripper navigation system, which will be offered as an optional accessory. It also gets USB charging facility and the switchgear has several commonalities with the Meteor 350. As for the performance, the revised 349 cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled, fuel-injected OHC engine is utilised.

It produces a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with a single- or dual-channel ABS system, 41 mm telescopic front forks, twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers, 300 mm front disc, 270 mm rear disc and vintage exhaust system.