2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Accessories’ Prices Announced – Details

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 accessories list has been mentioned below with prices of each element

A few days ago, Royal Enfield officially introduced the long-awaited new generation Classic 350 and is offered in an expansive range with prices starting from Rs. 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The new motorcycle comes with eleven colour choices and is based on a new double-cradle chassis with several commonalities with the Meteor 350 cruiser.

Royal Enfield has also made sure a host of accessories are available like engine guard, passenger seat, rider seat, visor, springs, seat covers, mirrors, footpegs, etc and here we have the prices of them. The Black Airfly Evo Engine Guard costs Rs 3,550 while the Silver Airfly Evo Engine Guard is priced at Rs 3,950, Silver Airfly Engine Guard at Rs 4,250, Black Airfly Engine Guard at Rs 3,950 and Black Trapezium Engine Guard at Rs 2,950.

The engine guard lineup also comprises Silver Trapezium Engine Guard for Rs 3,150, Silver Octagon Engine Guard at Rs 3,450, Black Octagon Engine Guard at Rs 2,900 and Silver Sumpguard at Rs 2,750. Two different footpeg options are sold as the Silver Deluxe Footpegs cost Rs 2,500 and the Black Deluxe Footpegs at Rs 2,500.

The Bar-end Mirrors Mounts are also offered for Rs 550, Black Commuter Waterproof Inner Bag at Rs 1,150, Black Commuter Pannier at Rs 1,950, Black Commuter Pannier Rail at Rs 1,800 and Black Low Ride Rider Seat at Rs 2,500. The Black Style 2 Alloy Wheels cost Rs 12,500 while the Black Style 1 Alloy Wheels is priced at Rs 12,500, Black Touring Passenger Seat at Rs 2,950 and Brown Touring Passenger Seat at Rs 2,950.

The black and brown touring rider seat respectively costs Rs. 3,750 each while the Black Rear Rack is quoted at Rs. 2,750, Silver Rider Seat Springs at Rs 1,150, Silver Aero Visor at Rs 850, Black Aero Visor at Rs 850, Touring Screen at Rs 3,950, Brown Passenger Back Rest at Rs 950, Black Passenger Back Rest at Rs 950, and Black Passenger Mounts at Rs 1,600.

The Chrome coloured 2021 Classic 350 sits at the top of the range, priced at Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and only two paint schemes offer alloy wheels as standard. The Brown Pleated Seat Covers cost Rs 1,000, Black Pleated Seat Covers at Rs 1,000, Black Bar-End Mirrors at Rs 5,800 and Black Touring Mirrors at Rs 6,250.