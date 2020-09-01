2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Revealed With Sharper Design & New Innovations

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost gets a host of innovations while the same 6.75-litre V12 engine develops 563 horsepower and 850 Nm

Rolls-Royce was running a lengthy teaser campaign for the all-new Ghost and it has finally been revealed with design upgrades, technological advancements and a slew of new equipment onboard. On the outside, the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost gets sleeker revisions with a brand new front grille with 20 LEDs for vein illumination, alongside busier bumper section, redesigned tail lamps and laser headlamps.

It is priced from USD 332,500 (Rs. 2.42 crore approximately) and is underpinned by the same aluminium rich architecture used in the Phantom. The new Ghost continues to be equipped with the 6.75-litre twin turbocharged V12 engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 563 horsepower and 850 Nm of peak torque. The peak torque kicks in as early as 1,600 rpm this time around.

It also gets unique port in the air inlet for reduced engine noise. The powertrain is positioned behind the front axle for optimal 50:50 weight distribution and an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission sends power to all the four wheels. It comes with Satellite Aided Transmission system to draw GPS information for pre-selecting optimum gears into the corners.

Besides featuring all-wheel steering, the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost gets repositioned floor, bulkhead and still panels for enjoyable and comfort driving characteristics. Some of the key innovations include Planar Suspension System that pre-determines suspension setting for the road surface ahead, new Starlight Headliner and upgraded double-wishbone Magic Carpet Ride suspension system.

The Planar software also manages stability control, braking, all-wheel-drive and all-wheel steering. The self-closing doors allows owners to open the door with one pull of the handle courtesy of the power assistance. When let go of the handle, the door brake will engage automatically and closing is far too easy with the push of a button.

The cabin gets an insulated sound stage for top level quietness, new AC ducts, panoramic view with four speakers, active cruise control, lane departure, lane change warning, self parking, vision assist, and a lot more. For greater interior space, the new Ghost is 89 mm longer and also 30 mm wider.