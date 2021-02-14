2021 Renault Captur R.S. Line Unveiled With Sporty Updates Inside Out

2021 Renault Captur R.S. Line gets a host of exterior and interior makeover giving a more aggressive stance to the crossover

The latest generation Captur has received the R.S. Line upgrades and similar treatment has been incorporated onto other Renault models in the international range. It is essentially a more aggressive take on the regular crossover with exterior and interior updates. On the outside, it gets 18-inch Le Castellet alloy wheels and R.S. Line badging on the bonnet.

Taking inspiration from the Formula One works one, which will run by the Alpine name this season, it adorns F1 blade strapped to the bumper up front and the honeycomb meshed front grille adds to the overall sporty appeal of the Renault Captur R.S. Line. Another worthy addition is the rear diffuser, which is finished in grey colour.

The French manufacturer has also added new Renault Sport sills signifying its motorsport heritage and inside the cabin, contrast red accents can be clearly found. The red colour is applied to the air conditioning vents, door cards and seats while the multi-functional steering wheel is adorned in perforated leather.

The red garnish can also be noted on the seatbelts and in the gear lever area while a subtle carbon fibre like finish has been given to the dashboard and the rear windows get additional tint. The features list comprises of the wireless charging pad, reverse parking camera, parking sensors at the front and rear, a 10-inch digital cluster, electrochromic rearview mirror and so on.

The R.S. Line variant is not the only upgrade given to the Captur though as it also gains the Initiale Paris variant with chrome-trimmed steering wheel, around view camera, blackened shark fin antenna, Erbe Gray accents, etc. As for the performance, a petrol engine producing around 138 horsepower is utilised.

The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a dual-clutch automatic unit is offered as an option. Available for purchase in Renault’s home country of France, the prices of the 2021 Renault Captur R.S. Line starts at €28,400 (Rs. 24.98 lakh) for the MT trim and it goes up to €30,350 (Rs. 26.70 lakh) for the DCT. The PHEV variant costs around €37,050 (Rs. 32.59 lakh).