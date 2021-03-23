2021 RE Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 Detailed Walkaround

Powering the 650 Twins is the same 648 cc parallel-twin motor that belts out 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed transmission

Royal Enfield has released new paint schemes for the Interceptor 650 as well as the Continental GT 650 for the 2021 model year. Apart from that, the 650 twins have also received a range of new Make it Yours (MiY) options with which customers can choose to personalise their motorcycles.

The Interceptor 650 is now available in two new single-tone paint schemes, namely Canyon Red and Ventura Blue. The motorcycle also gets two new dual-tone colours in the form of Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip. Also included is an updated version of the chrome Mark 2. Apart from that, the Interceptor 650 will still be available with the Orange Crush and Baker Express colours.

The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, gets two new dual-tone colours – Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm, while it also gets an updated version of the chrome variant in Mister Clean. Two new single-tone colours have been added in the form of Rocker Red and British Racing Green as well. Take a look at our walkaround video of the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 –

Apart from the new colours, Royal Enfield has also introduced blacked-out rims and mudguards for the single-tone colour variants of the Interceptor 650. Also, the MiY options also give customers the choice to include accessories like touring seats, touring mirrors, flyscreen, sump guards and so on.

Powering the 650 twins is a 648 cc parallel-twin, air-oil cooled motor that produces 47 hp of max power at 7250 rpm, along with 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox. The braking setup consists of a 320 mm floating disc at the front, along with a 240 mm unit at the rear, coupled with a Bosch dual-channel ABS.

The 2021 RE Interceptor 650 has now been priced between Rs 3.17 lakh and Rs 3.40 lakh, while the Continental GT 650 now retails at a base price of Rs 3.34 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 3.58 lakh (all prices, on-road New Delhi).