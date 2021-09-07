2021 RE Classic 350 Vs Meteor & Honda H’ness – Exhaust Note Video

We recently got our hands on the new-generation RE Classic 350, and we decided to compare its exhaust note with a few of its rivals

Royal Enfield launched the new-generation Classic 350 in the Indian market a few days ago. The new model features plenty of welcome changes over the outgoing Classic 350, the biggest of which is the new engine. The new-gen version is powered by a new 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor, the same as the Meteor 350.

This new powerplant belts out 20.4 PS and 27 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The power figure is up slightly, while the peak torque is lower than the previous-gen Classic 350. However, the output figures don’t tell the complete story. The pushrod architecture of the old engine has been dropped in favour of a modern SOHC setup.

As a result, the engine vibrations are much lower now, and the rev-happy motor delivers better performance as well. That said, fans of the brand have one question on their mind – is the engine thump still there? Well, the answer is a little complicated! The exhaust note is still thumpy, but it is mellower and more refined than before.

In the video above, you can hear the exhaust note of the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350, along with that of the Honda H’ness CB350 and RE Meteor 350. One would think that the exhaust sound of the Meteor and Classic would be the same, as they have the same engine, but that’s not the case!

RE engineers have made slight changes to the engine on the Classic, including the ignition timing and exhaust. As a result, the Classic has a more pronounced thump, while the Meteor has a smoother exhaust note. As for the H’ness, it is an extremely loud motorcycle, but the sound is purely from the exhaust and not the engine, unlike the Royal Enfields.

As a result, even though the Honda sounds exciting, the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 have a better overall feel. Here’s a trick for new-gen RE Classic owners – for the best thump, ride at low revs at higher gears. Revving the engine hard will surely give you more performance, but relaxed riding will give you better sound and feel!