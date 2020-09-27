2021 Range Rover Velar Gets New Engines And A Plug-In Hybrid Variant

The updated Range Rover Velar gets a PHEV option for the first time ever, and new petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid assistance

Land Rover has recently unveiled the updated MY2021 Range Rover Velar. The SUV doesn’t get any changes to the styling. The biggest highlight of the vehicle is its new plug-in hybrid model. This ‘P400e’ variant features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, developing 296 HP, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It also gets a 17.1 kWh battery and a 105 kW electric motor.

The combined power output from the electrified powertrain is rated at 398 HP and 640 Nm. Land Rover claims a 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 kmph) acceleration time of 5.1 seconds, which is really quick for an SUV. The vehicle can drive for almost 53 kilometres on electric power alone, and the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just half an hour, via a DC fast charger.

Land Rover has also added straight-6 ‘Ingenium’ engines to the Velar, consisting of a 3.0-litre diesel and a 3.0-litre petrol unit, both turbocharged. The former is capable of generating 296 HP and 650 Nm, while the latter belts out 394 HP and 550 Nm. Lastly, a new 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine has also been added to the range, which belts out 201 HP and 430 Nm.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said in a statement. “It has been fifty years since the introduction of the pioneering Range Rover in 1970, and now every family member is electrified with our awesome plug-in hybrid technology. Electrified powertrains and cleaner mild hybrid diesel engines mean the Velar is an even more efficient and sustainable option for our customers.”

The MY2021 Range Rover Velar also gets wireless smartphone charger, allergen-blocking air purification system, active noise cancellation system, and a wearable smart key. The car also gets new graphics for the twin-touchscreen infotainment system (both 10-inch screens), with support for over-the-air updates available.

As standard, the Velar gets two analogue dials for the instrument cluster, with a 5-inch TFT display in the middle. It can be upgraded to a 12.3-inch fully-digital display as well. We expect the new Range Rover Velar to make its way to India as well, probably early during the next year.