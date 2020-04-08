2021 Nissan X-Trail Rendered Based On Patent Image Leaks

The 2021 Nissan X-Trail will continue to rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-5, Peugeot 5008 and others in the foreign markets

The X-Trail is a compact crossover SUV that has been produced by Nissan since 2000, and is currently in its third-gen avatar. Also known as the Rogue in the American and the Canadian markets, the car is set to be upgraded with a new-gen model for the 2021 model year, and the fourth-gen X-Trail is expected to be launched later this year.

We do know that Nissan will be first launching the X-Trail in Brazil, since patent submission by the Japanese carmaker to the Brazil Patent Office were previously leaked, revealing the overall external design of the car. On the basis of the patent images, the upcoming fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail has been rendered by carscoops.com, and the car looks stunning!

The 2021 X-Trail will be built on Nissan’s V-Motion design language, and hence, look similar to its sibling, the Juke crossover. At the front, the rendered car sports a V-shaped chrome grille, that is flanked by two-piece headlamps, with LED DRLs sitting atop the actual headlight. Apart from that, the car comes equipped with sporty dual-tone alloy wheels.

Just like the current third-gen model on sale, the 2021 Nissan X-Trail is expected to be offered with both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. Inside the cabin, the car will be more feature packed than before, and will get a digital instrument cluster. Apart from that, it is expected to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

The Nissan X-Trail will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains globally. However, Nissan is yet to reveal the official details about the engines that will be on offer. The Japanese carmaker could also offer a hybrid variant of the car, which will put it in line with the Nissan’s e-Power line-up, similar to the recently revealed Nissan Kicks e-Power.

While Nissan did sell the second-gen version of the X-Trail in the Indian market, we do not expect the carmaker to launch the upcoming fourth-gen model here. In the international markets, the 2021 X-Trail will be pitted against the Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-5, Peugeot 5008, Skoda Kodiaq as well as the upcoming Kia Sorento.