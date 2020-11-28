2021 Nissan X-Terra SUV Unveiled As A Redesigned Package

2021 Nissan X-Terra is based on the same paltform as the latest Navara pickup truck and is powered by a 2.5-litre engine

Nissan has revealed the 2021 X-Terra, which is also called in Terra in many Asian markets. Bound for the Middle East, it is based on the latest Navara pickup truck and it should not be confused with the Xterra that was on sale in North America. For the Middle East, the X-Terra has been completely revised as far as the design and cabin are concerned.

On the outside, it comes with a front fascia inspired by the highly popular Patrol with the signature and more aggressive V-motion grille, flanked by new headlamps and C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights. The front bumper has also been restyled to give a bolder look facade. The tail lamps have also been redesigned along with other subtle styling updates.

The 2021 Nissan X-Terra will be retailed in seven different colour schemes. The cabin has become more plush courtesy of the use of high quality materials. Besides the black and grey materials, it comes equipped with what is claimed to be the segment-leading ‘zero gravity’ seats with superior comfort levels. The acoustic glass is said to arrest outside noise as well.

The centre console features a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Nissan Connect while the dashboard is also restyled and is finished in soft-touch materials. It gets a three-spoke flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel as in the latest crop of Nissan models sold internationally.

The Japanese manufacturer has improved the convenience, and safety bits of the X-Terra with the inclusion of new technologies and the new model will be up for grabs from December in the Middle East. The active safety suite comprises of Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, etc.

Under the bonnet, a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 165 horsepower and 241 Nm of peak torque has been utilised. It is connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels. For the betterment of off-roading, it comes with limited slip diff, electronic locking rear diff and a four-wheel locking system.