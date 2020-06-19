2021 Nissan Rogue (X-Trail) Officially Breaks Cover

The 2021 Nissan Rogue is expected to hit the US and Latin American markets by the end of this year, while a European launch of the new X-Trail is yet unknown

Nissan has officially revealed the third-gen Rogue SUV, and the generational update has brought along exterior styling and a completely redesigned cabin along with it. The Rogue is Nissan’s best-selling SUV in the world, and is sold as the ‘X-Trail’ in the European markets.

The new-gen SUV has been made focusing on technology and is aimed to target young families. In terms of design, the new-gen Rogue sports a similar front-end to the Juke, thanks to the split-headlamp design and Nissan’s signature V-motion grille. The actual headlamp unit sits under the L-shaped LED Daytime running light, while the car also sports a skid plate up front.

The rear-end looks pretty similar to the outgoing model, albeit with a few notable changes. The tail lamps are now sleeker, while the SUV looks a little more sqaurish when viewed from the rear. The dual-tone bumper, reshaped spoiler, and a rear skid plate complete the look.

Inside the cabin, the new Rogue/X-Trail comes equipped with a completely revamped dual-tone interior. The equipment on offer include a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a a 10.8-inch head-up display as well.

Features like ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, and a premium Bose sound system are also offered. You can also opt for leather upholstery, heated seats, mirrors and steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, remote-folding rear seats and Nissan’s Door-to-Door navigation system.

Interestingly, the new-gen Rogue is 38 mm shorter and sits 5 mm lower than the outgoing model. Nissan claims that this helps with the driving manoeuvrability. Powering the new X-Trail is a 2.5-litre, four-pot petrol engine that puts out 179 hp of maximum power, along with 245 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox, and the car can be had with either a front-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive setup.