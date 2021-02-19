2021 Nissan Qashqai Unveiled With Bold Styling & Electrified Powertrains

Known as Rogue Sport in the US market, the third-gen Nissan Qashqai sports a new platform, funky design, and two hybrid powertrain options

The third-generation Nissan Qashqai has officially broken cover, and the new model sports a few major changes compared to the outgoing one. It is built on an updated version of the CMF-C platform of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Compared to the second-gen model, the 2021 Qashqai is larger in dimensions as well as sharper-looking.

The front end of the 2021 Qashqai is dominated by a pair of boomerang-shaped LED headlamps, flanking the signature V-motion grille. The new model is longer by 35mm, wider by 32mm, and taller by 25mm, with a 20mm longer wheelbase. It is lighter as well, thanks to the generous use of aluminium and composite material, which sheds 60 kg (body in white) while also improving the overall stiffness of the body by 41 per cent.

The interior has also undergone a major redesign and feels more upmarket than before. Plenty of soft-touch material has been employed throughout the cabin. The vehicle offers a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay. It also gets NissanConnect, along with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support.

Other features include a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10.8-inch head-up display. The rear seats now offer 28mm additional knee room, and the boot capacity has gone up by 50 litres. The rear door now opens wider, up to 85-degrees, for easier ingress and egress. The front visibility has also improved, with the help of thinner A-pillars and repositioned ORVMs.

The 2021 Qashqai is available with two powertrain options. The first one is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor, which is available in two states of tune – 138 PS/240 Nm and 158 PS and 260 Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox is available as standard, with CVT being optional on the more powerful version. A 12V mild-hybrid system is offered regardless of the tune.

The second engine option is the e-Power hybrid setup, which consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 145 kW electric motor. The engine only acts as a generator for the electric motor, which eliminates the need for a gearbox. The peak power and torque are rated at 187 PS and 330 Nm. The 2021 Nissan Qashqai will go on sale in the European market later this year.