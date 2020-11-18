2021 Nissan Micra Facelift Unveiled; Looks Gorgeous In Every Way

2021 Nissan Micra facelift is retailed with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine across Europe to meet Euro 6D emission norms

The Nissan Micra nameplate has been available in the international markets since 1982 and it has also been named as the March in most of the Asian countries. In India, the Micra was on sale for many years before getting discontinued and Nissan’s currently iineup comprises of only the Kicks in the largely accessible mid-size SUV segment.

The Micra received a huge generation shift following its showcase at the Paris Motor Show in 2016. The production of the fifth-gen Micra began in late 2016 and it entered the global markets the next year with good reception mainly in Europe. Its polarizing styling couple with a whole host of advancements inside the cabin proved to be a success formula for the Japanese manufacturer.

It could have been deemed expensive for India but it is a radical departure to what we know as a Micra in the domestic market. Since it has been more than four years, Nissan decided to give a mild update to the hatchback to keep it afresh amongst the new crop of rivals recently. It has rejigged the variants as a new N-Sport grade has been added to accompany Visia, Acenta, and Tekna.

Customers wanting to have a unique styling experience can opt for optional packages including N-Design trim. The Micra is sold in 34 European nations and it gets a mildly updated front end giving a more matured stance. The angular V-motion front grille is accompanied by a pair of sleek headlamps, swooping body lines and a wedgy structure.

As for the performance, the 1.5-litre oil-burner developed by Renault-Nissan alliance is no more. It is now retailed with a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine to stick by the Euro 6D emission regulations. It is said to provide an enhanced torque delivery curve. The interior stays largely similar as it packs a slew of comfort, convenience and safety features.

The equipment list comprises of options safety features like high beam assist, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, hill start assist and so on.