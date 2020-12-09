2021 Nissan Armada Breaks Cover With Meaner Looks & Improved Tech

2021 Nissan Armada comes with a slew of cosmetic revisions and interior updates; powered by a 5.6-litre V8 engine developing 400 hp

Nissan has taken the opportunity of a new model year to update the Armada in the international markets and expand the lifecycle of the existing generation. Resultantly, it has become more appealing in terms of design while the interior features an array of new equipment and advanced technologies onboard. The 2021 Nissan Armada will be available at the brand’s showrooms in the United States next months onwards.

The Armada sits at the top of the Japanese manufacturer’s SUV portfolio and thus it has received tremendous attention while incorporating new design details. On the outside, you could notice the redesigned V-motion front grille while the bonnet structure, front bumper and the C-shaped LED headlamps are also new.

With abundant appliance of chrome, it also gets a new badge, rear bumper, fenders, and restyled LED tail lamps. The exterior changes have indeed given a refreshed vibe to the entire package. Offered in a total of three trims: SV, SL and Platinum the 2021 Nissan Armada will be available with a Midnight Edition Package and unique SL grade will be sold at a later time.



Both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations can be chosen based on the customers’ requirements. Nissan has updated the dual-tone cabin with a restyled centre stack and use of higher quality materials. As for the features, it comes with a large 12.3-inch coloured touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The company is said to have concentrated on improving the comfort levels of the new Armada as well and a new integrated Trailer Brake Controller with a tow hitch receiver is standard across the range. However, the Trailer Sway Control is only standard on the SL and Platina trims and the maximum towing capacity of the 2021 Nissan Armada stands at 3,855 kilograms.



Under the bonnet, the full-sized SUV continues to feature a big 5.6-litre Endurance V8 powertrain, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 400 horsepower. It is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission while the four-wheel-drive configurations enables different modes such as Auto/4HI/4LO as standard for the ease of off-roading.

