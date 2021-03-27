2021 New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch Expected Soon – Details

The new-gen Celerio has been spied on test a couple of times in the past few months, hinting that the new-gen car will be launched in the market soon

Maruti Suzuki Celerio originally launched the Celerio in India back in 2014, but the hatchback has only been updated once in its entirety; that too with just a mid-life facelift. While Maruti Suzuki has so far gone easy on introducing updates for the Celerio, rivals seem to be outperforming the car as far as equipment and technology are concerned.

However, after over six years of being on sale, Maruti Suzuki is now finally working on bringing a new-gen model for the entry-level hatchback, and a launch is expected to take place by mid-May. While Maruti hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the new-gen Celerio launch, we have put together a list of 5 things that you should know about the upcoming car, take a look –

1. Platform

The next-gen Celerio has internally been codenamed ‘YNC’, and the new-gen version of the popular hatch is expected to be based on the fifth-generation version of Maruti’s light weight Heartect platform. This platform also underpins a host of other Maruti Suzuki cars in India, including the likes of S-Presso, Baleno, Swift, Ignis, Dzire among others.

2. Design

As against the current model on sale, the next-gen Celerio is expected to grow in size, which will result in a more spacious cabin over the outgoing model. In addition, the new-gen Celerio will feature an all-new design that will make the car look fresh, unlike the dated styling of the current-gen model.

Test mules suggest that the car could get a restyled grille, new headlamps as well as repositioning of the fog lamps. The wheels will be new, while the car is also expected to come with a new set of tail lamps. The high-mounted stop lamp could be repositioned from the rear spoiler to behind the rear windscreen.

3. Powertrains

Powering the new-gen Celerio will likely be the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B naturally aspirated petrol engine that is offered with the current-gen model. The said engine puts out 68 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque. Also on offer this time around could be Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is rated at 83 PS/113 Nm.

This is the same engine that currently also performs duties on the Swift, Baleno, Wagon R. Considering the current market trend, Maruti is also expected to introduce a petrol-CNG option for the 2021 Celerio. The transmission options will likely include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional automatic.

4. Features & Safety

The current-gen Celerio’s equipment list is pretty scarce, and hence, the car seems to feel outdated now given as compared to its more modern rivals. As of now, the Celerio comes equipped with an integrated Bluetooth entertainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, seat height-adjust for driver, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, manual AC and so on.

However, the second-gen Celerio will certainly be higher on features and safety tech. The range-topping trims of the upcoming updated hatch are expected to be offered with the latest version of Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system (7-inch unit) integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The safety quotient will likely see an improvement, and could include front fog lamps, dual frontal airbags, a high-speed alert system, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors and much more.

5. Price and Rivals

As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the Celerio between Rs 4.41 – 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). However, keeping in mind all the changes that will be made to the hatch including the visual enhancements, the addition of new features as well as safety tech, the price of the next-gen model will certainly go up.

The updated hatchback is expected to be launched in the Indian market by may 2021, and could be priced from Rs 4.6 lakh onwards, going up to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will retain its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid, among other entry-level hatchbacks.