2021 New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Tomorrow In India

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the 2021 Classic tomorrow with some significant mechanical changes

Royal Enfield Classic is one of the most celebrated products of the Indian bike maker. It has been in the market for a long time now, but without any significant updates so far. The brand is now readying the modernised iteration of the Classic 350, and it will officially go on sale from tomorrow. The live stream of the launch event will be broadcasted on the internet from noon.

In the refreshed form, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 will feature a slew of changes. While it will continue to don the same retro appeal with a circular headlamp and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, it will sit on a new chassis. This time around, the Classic 350 will use the J-structure of the Royal Enfield, which was first seen on the Meteor 350.

The new chassis is apparently more dynamic, stable, and stronger than the outgoing one. The motorcycle will get telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The front forks are going to be 41 mm thick unit this time. For the brakes, it will get discs on both ends. A 300 mm unit will be seen on the front, while the rear wheel will get a 270 mm rotor.

Powering the 2021 Classic 350 will be a new thumper as well. It will come from the Meteor 350. The 349 cc single will put out 20.2 Bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of max torque. Transmission is going to be a 5-speed unit here. With the new engine, expect the Classic 350 to boast reduced NVH levels.

The updated model will also come equipped with some added features. The list might include the Tripper Navigation pod, which comprises a TFT LCD. However, the dealers are claiming that the brand will omit out on the Tripper Navigation pod for now due to the global semiconductor shortage.

The motorcycle, on the other hand, will get a mobile charging port on board. There will be two variants on offer – ABS & Non-ABS. Moreover, buyers will have the option of choose from a total of five colour options. For prices, we ask you to stay tuned to this space.