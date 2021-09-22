2021 MotoGP Edition Of Yamaha FZ25, MT15, R15, Aerox & RayZR Launched

Yamaha Monster Energy MotoGP Edition has been introduced in the newly launched R15 V4.0 and R15M as well

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of a number of new products such as the new generation R15 V4.0, R15M and the all-new Aerox 155 along with the Monster Energy MotoGP Editions of the FZ25, MT15, R15 V4, Aerox 155 and RayZR 125. While the special edition is already on sale in the FZ25 and MT15, its presence has further been expanded celebrating Yamaha’s success in the premier Grand Prix racing class.

The Yamaha MT-15 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs. 1,48,900 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and compared to the regular variant, which costs around Rs. 1,45,600, the MotoGP Edition is just over Rs. 3,000 costlier. The FZ25 MotoGP Edition can be had for a price of Rs. 1,36,800 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and only a few months ago, it received a massive price cut close to Rs. 20,000.

2021 Yamaha Moto GP Edition Ex-Showroom Price Yamaha R15 V4.0 Rs. 1,79,800 Yamaha Aerox 155 Rs. 1,30,500 Yamaha FZ25 Rs. 1,36,800 Yamaha MT15 Rs. 1,48,900 Yamaha RayZR Rs. 81,330

The FZ25 is currently the most affordable quarter-litre motorcycle in India. The MotoGP Edition gets the usual Monster Energy graphics on the fuel tank extension, Yamaha MotoGP branding on the fuel tank shrouds, side panels and so on. The Yamaha Monster Energy R15 V4.0 MotoGP Edition costs Rs. 1,79,800 while the Aerox MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs. 1,30,500 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The MotoGP Edition of the R15 V4 sits at the top of the range and it gets stylish body graphics with sprinkles of Monster Energy decals and it does look attractive. It goes in line with the sharp design ethos the Aerox 155 follows as well. The new Aerox 155 scooter will be made available through Yamaha’s Blue Square outlets by the end of this month.

The Aerox derives power from the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled SOHC engine as the R15 V4.0 and it produces around 4 PS lesser than its faired sibling but is noticeable higher than the Aprilia SXR 160. The R15 V4.0 comes with a new fairing and redesigned front end alongside updated side panels, revised ergonomics and slightly repositioned footpegs.

The Japanese manufacturer has certainly strengthened its domestic portfolio with the launch of the neo-retro FZ-X, Fascino 125 Hybrid, RayZR Hybrid and the new R15 V4.0 and R15M duo in recent times.