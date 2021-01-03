2021 MG ZS Petrol Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch In India

2021 MG ZS Petrol version will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks; based on the facelifted model sold globally

MG Motor India Limited is currently working on launching the facelifted Hector as well as the petrol version of the ZS. The electric version of the ZS is already on sale since January 2020 with ARAI-certified range of 340 km on a single charge and it competes against Hyundai Kona Electric. The British manufacturer will introduce the petrol-powered ZS in the early stages of this year.

The test prototypes of the 2021 MG ZS have already been spotted a number of times and here we show you a latest set of images. The Chinese-owned car brand could sell the IC-engined ZS in two different variants and previous both single-tone and dual-tone alloy wheel equipped variants were caught on camera. The test mules also had different designs to the antenna.

The facelifted MG ZS was showcased to the general public at the 2020 Auto Expo for the first time and it has noticeable exterior changes compared to its electric counterpart, which is based on the pre-facelifted model. On the outside, it will have a sleeker front fascia with more angular headlights, revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheel design, updated U-shaped LED tail lights, etc.

Other highlights are blackened B- and C-pillars, roof rails, roof integrated spoiler, high mounted stop lamp, obvious inclusion of fuel filling cap, rear wiper and so on. The petrol version of the ZS premium SUV will go up against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks directly and MG could price it competitively.

Internationally, it is offered in three engine choices: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol producing 111 horsepower and 160 Nm, a 1.3-litre unit kicking out either 125 horsepower and 230 Nm or 163 horsepower, and a 1.5-litre mill kicking out 106 horsepower and 141 Nm of peak torque. Both five-speed manual and six-speed automatic are available.

It will be interesting to see which engine is allotted for India. The brand could also introduce a MPV rivalling Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the near future while a small electric vehicle cannot be ruled out of the equation either.

Spy Pics Source: Manish