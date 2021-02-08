2021 MG ZS EV Launched In India At Rs. 20.99 Lakh With 419 KM Range

2021 MG ZS EV now has a higher claimed driving range of 419 km on a single charge; offered in two variants

MG Motor India has today announced the launch of the updated ZS EV in the domestic market priced at Rs. 20.99 lakh for the Excite trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The ZS EV was the second product from the British manufacturer for India and it rose to prominence as the second most sold electric car in the country last year behind Tata Nexon EV.

About 3,160 units of the MG ZS EV were booked in 2020 and is also one of the safest cars out there with a Euro NCAP safety rating of five stars. The zero-emission SUV can be charged in five different ways and is a popular EV in the global markets like the United Kingdom. Naturally, MG wanted to keep the momentum going forwards and introduced the 2021 MY ZS EV with notable updates in locally.

Some of the highlights in the 2021 MG ZS EV are improved range and latest connectivity tech incorporated in the facelifted Hector range. Last month, MG launched the Hector facelift with the addition of a seven-seater variant. The Excite variant comes with breathable glow logo, seatbelt reminder at front and the rear, along with a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system.



It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and equipped with six airbags (dual front, side and curtain). The Exclusive trim features i-Smart EV 2.0 with a slew of connected car technology, dual pane panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 filter, leatherette seats, electrically foldable wing mirrors, heated ORVMs, rain sensing wiper, six-way power adjustable driver seat, silver finished roof rail and seat back pocket.

The new i-Smart system supports ‘Hinglish’ voice commands and it can understand 35 plus Hinglish commands like ‘Hello MG, AC chalao’, ‘Hello MG, sunroof kholo’, ‘Hello MG and Radio Bajao’. With increased ground clearance of 177 mm, the new ZS EV is now available in 31 cities across the country. As for the performance, the 44.5 kWh battery pack is utilised with a synchronous motor.

It is upgraded to have a claimed range of 419 km on a single charge as opposed to 340 km in the outgoing model. The maximum power output continues to be at 142 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The tyre aspect ratio now stands at 215/55 R17. Other equipment highlights are Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, projector headlamps, and LED Daytime Running Lights.