2021 MG Extender Pickup Truck Unveiled With Minor Cosmetic Updates

2021 MG Extender gets subtle design updates and interior changes while the 2.0-litre diesel engine will continue its duties

MG has showcased the 2021MY Extender pickup truck with a mildly updated exterior ahead of its official premiere in the Thai market on March 22, 2021. The Extender is a rebadged version of the Maxus T70 and is assembled in Thailand by SAIC-CP. It comes with cosmetic updates in its upcoming iteration to bring a fresh vibe into the mix and apparently to extend the lifespan of the existing model.

The 2021 MG Extender gets a heavily chromed out front fascia with a prominent upright grille section having multiple horizontal chrome slats enclosed in an octagonal pattern. The MG badge is mounted on the top chrome slat and there is a new black front bumper bar with a skid plate. The busy LED fog lamp section boasts of a C-shaped housing to complement the bold design language.

Elsewhere, you could find the rectangular wheel arches, newly designed 18-inch dual-tone wheels, sharp headlamps, muscular bonnet structure, side cladding and aggressive character lines, etc. The rear features C-shaped LED tail lamps with an Extender badge grafted on the top right-hand corner of the tailgate, alongside flush type chrome handles, black rear bumper with mounting loops and MG badge.

The updated MG Extender continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder CRDI engine with a turbocharger from Garrett. It will be offered with two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations with automatic differential locking and the powertrain is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Just as the exterior, the cabin is largely carried over with subtle revisions including a two-tone brown and black theme. Other key features are a 10-inch infotainment system with i-Smart in-car connectivity options, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, around view 360-degree camera, automatic wipers, automatic headlamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, lane departure warning, and so on.

The interior also has a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, large vertical AC vents on each end of the dashboard, central MID, etc. More details of the 2021 MG Extender will be revealed during its launch.