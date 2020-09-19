2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Prices Announced In Germany

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be offered with a 2.9-litre straight-six diesel engine, as well as a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid system

Mercedes-Benz recently debuted the upcoming seventh-gen (W223) version of the S-Class, its flagship saloon offering, and now, the German carmaker has also started taking orders for the updated car in its home country. The luxury sedan will be offered in Germany in five different variants, and will be offered with a standard wheelbase, as well as a long wheelbase version.

The entry-level S350d with the standard wheelbase has been priced from €93,438 (Rs 81.55 lakh) onwards, while its long wheelbase variant will cost €96,094.40 (Rs 83.87 lakh). The S350d 4Matic all-wheel drive models starts from €97,150 (Rs 84.79 lakh) and €99,806.40 (Rs 87.11 lakh) for the standard wheelbase and long wheelbase versions respectively.

The S400d 4Matic on the other hand, will set you back by €103,994 (Rs 90.76 lakh) and €106,998.40 (Rs 93.39 lakh) in Germany respectively. Then comes the S450 4Matic, which is limited to the long wheelbase edition that is priced at €106,650.40 (Rs 93.19 lakh). The range-topping S500 4Matic can be had from €115,130 (Rs 1 crore) onwards. It should be noted that all prices are inclusive of taxes.

The entry-level S350d packs a 2.9-liter diesel engine that puts out 286 PS power and 600 Nm torque, which gives it a 0-100 km/h timing of 6.4 seconds. The S400d gets the same powertrain, but the power and torque output have been increased to 330 PS and 700 Nm respectively. 0 – 100 km/h comes in at 5.4 seconds.

The S450 4Matic’s 3.0-liter 6-cylinder, mild-hybrid petrol engine that is rated at 367 PS/500 Nm, and takes 5.1 seconds to hit 100 km/h. The top-end S500 4Matic also gets the same engine, but belts out 435 PS of power and 520 Nm of torque, bringing that 0 – 100 km/h down to 4.9 seconds. All powertrains come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, and have an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Deliveries of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class are expected to commence from December onwards, while the car will be brought to the Indian market by the second half of next year. It will go on to rival the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 as well as the Jaguar XJ in the country.