2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior Teased Showing Ambient Lighting

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior boasts of a 12.8-inch vertically positioned MBUX touchscreen infotainment system and HUD with augmented reality among other features

There is no secret that Mercedes-Benz’s S-Class is the epitome of luxury in many ways and is preferred by the opulent due to its distinctive features. Speaking about sumptuous features, the beautifully laid out cabin with advanced technologies does deserve a mention while the sophistication it brings in raises the bar in every single generation.

The S-Class name has been in the business since 1972 courtesy of the W116 and it has constantly pushed the boundaries in luxury and technological departments. The sixth generation S-Class has been in production since 2014 and is getting a generation shift for 2021. The W223 vows to offer an upmarket experience as the cabin is endorsed to be a THIRD PLACE, a place between work and home.

As you can see in the images, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class’ interior has a new ambient lighting system presumably with multiple colours. The attention to detailing is such that each fibre optic fixture comprises of 250 LED lights and the transparent coating line the floor boards and door panels. The German car manufacturer says it is to create a continuous line of light across the interior.

Integrated into driver-assistive system, the colours change depending on the situations as bright red animation glitters the cabin when blind-spot monitoring kicks in. The ambient lighting works in tandem with the latest Energizing Comfort Control feature in the Warmth and Comfort packages. It combines climate control, seat massaging, music, fragrances and other elements to create a relaxed environment.

The teaser images suggest that the seventh-gen S-Class’ interior will be more advanced than in the outgoing model. Besides the new ambient lighting and improved Energizing Comfort features, it will also get a new generation MBUX infotainment system mounted vertically of 12.8 inches in size, head-up display with augmented reality and there is also a new digital instrument cluster.

Gearing up to make its global premiere in September, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class will have bigger dimensions compared to the outgoing model and it adapts the latest design philosophy followed by the brand. It will be offered with a variety of engine options including inline six, V8, V12, electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains.