2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched At Rs. 57.40 Lakh

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets two new colour schemes and addition of new features such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Mercedes-Benz India has today announced the launch of the 2021 GLC with improved features and it costs Rs. 57.40 lakh for the entry-level GLC 200 petrol and goes up to Rs. 63.15 lakh for the GLC 220d 4Matic (both prices, ex-showroom pan India). The German luxury carmaker introduced the facelifted GLC last year and the MY2021 version does not have any exterior changes.

However, the prices have gone up to Rs. 2.02 lakh higher compared to the old model. The brand has presented two new colour schemes for the 2021 GLC in the form of Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver. The most significant of the changes is undoubtedly the addition of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster replacing the analogue unit found in the 2020 model.

The driver can choose between three different themes: Classic, Progressive and Sporty. The Mercedes Me Connect in-car connective technology has also been updated to integrate Google Home and Alexa into the e-SIM functionalities. The owners can simply use voice commands through their Echo devices or Android phones and perform operations in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC like starting the SUV, opening windows, etc.



The updated infotainment system displays the parking locations on the navigation system as well. The new massage function for the front seats is offered as standard as the GLC becomes the only model within Mercedes-Benz’s range to do so, and is operable through the central touchscreen. For the convenience of parking, the SUV also gains around view monitoring 360-degree camera.

Besides the inclusion of new features and technologies, Mercedes-Benz did not make any mechanical changes to the GLC. Under the bonnet, the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is utilised producing a maximum power output of 197 horsepower in the GLC 200. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel, on the other hand, kicks out 194 horsepower in the GLC 220 d.

The engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and the diesel gets a 4Matic AWD system. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC continues to rival BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5 (facelift arriving in the coming months).